Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 6/11 at 8 a.m.

Off-Duty Deputy In Critical Condition After Being Shot Inside Alhambra Jack In The Box

An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition Monday night after being shot in the head in a restaurant in Alhambra.

Man Shot And Killed Inside Stater Bros. Market In San Bernardino

A man was shot and killed inside a Stater Bros. Market in San Bernardino Monday evening, police said.

Former UCLA Doctor Faces Sexual Misconduct Charges

A former University of California Los Angeles physician surrendered to law enforcement Monday after being charged with sexual battery in connection to his medical practice, according to a release from the university.

Local Weather

It will be a scorcher Tuesday with a heat advisory throughout the Los Angeles Basin through 9 p.m. A high of 103 for the valleys.