INDUSTRY (CBSLA) — An investigation continues Tuesday into a body that was found on the side of a freeway transition road in the city of Industry.

A body was found on the dirt shoulder of the transition road from the eastbound 60 Freeway to the northbound 605 Freeway in an area sandwiched between the city of Industry, Bassett and Whittier at about 9 a.m. Monday. The grisly discovery was first reported to the California Highway Patrol, who handed the investigation off to LA County sheriff’s detectives.

It’s not clear how long the body was at the location. The gender, race and age of the victim were not released.

The transition road from the eastbound 60 Freeway to the 605 was shut down just before 11 a.m. for the police investigation. The roadway didn’t reopen till well past rush hour at about 7:40 p.m.

Anyone with any information about the investigation can call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.

