



– A manhunt continues for a suspect who shot an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy in the back of the head at a Jack in the Box in Alhambra Monday night, leaving him in critical condition.

At 5:45 p.m., the off-duty deputy in civilian clothes was ordering food at a Jack in the Box located at 2531 W Valley Blvd. when a man walked up behind him brandishing a handgun and shot him in the back of the head, according to the sheriff’s department.

He then fled in an SUV.

“I was actually sitting down in the break room when all I heard was a loud bang,” said Jesus Guzman, who works at Jack in the Box and called 911.

Guzman thought the sound was coming from the kitchen, but then he saw customers running out of the store, and a gunshot victim on the ground.

“I go lean over and I see, I think he got shot in the head, because there was a hole in his head,” Guzman recalled.

“I asked the guy like, ‘oh sir, can you hear me, can you move?’ As soon as I said that, I see his stomach moving like he was breathing.”

Just minutes prior to the shooting, the deputy had dropped his mother’s vehicle off at a Jiffy Lube. He was getting food at the Jack in the Box next door while he was waiting for the car to be serviced.

“Two of my employees, they heard all the commotion, and a guy comes running out to the shop yelling for help,” Jiffy Lube employee Lazaro Villela said.

The deputy, a 13-year LASD veteran who was not identified, was rushed to Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center, where he is still in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

There was no word on a motive in the shooting.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday. The board approved a $50,000 reward in conjunction with another $50,000 from the Association for L.A. Deputy Sheriffs.

Two surveillance photos of the suspect were released. He is described as white, 20 to 30 years old and 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11.

At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a burgundy short-sleeved button down shirt, slim blue jeans, a light fedora hat and sunglasses. Following the shooting, he changed clothes, putting on a black t-shirt and dark pants.

He fled in a white-colored Kia Sorrento SUV with paper plates.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts should call LASD at 323-890-5500.