SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor is set to reopen Monday morning after having to evacuate as a brush fire burned right up to the theme parks.

The Sky Fire has been halted at 98 acres. Authorities have not yet updated the containment numbers for the blaze, which was at 50 percent contained Sunday night.

#SkyFire *UPDATE* ⁦@LACOFD⁩ Incident Commanders have updated the containment on this incident to 50%. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the night taking advantage of cooler temperatures, elevated relative humidity and lower wind speeds to increase containment pic.twitter.com/aW0xnIbRHT — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 10, 2019

The fire erupted at The Old Road and Stevenson Ranch Parkway at about noon. Flames burned right up to the edge of the parking lot, throwing up such thick smoke that about a dozen people were evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Six Flags Magic Mountain began evacuating its guests as a precaution, but when the fire reached the road leading into the park, people were asked to stay in place.

Video posted on social media showed the parks roller coasters wreathed in smoke as people can be heard screaming in the background. It’s not clear if they were screaming from being on a ride, or from the proximity of the fire.

Authorities say no structures were ever threatened. Both parks will reopen Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Southern California is expecting another day of high heat, but the National Weather Service say because no gusty winds are forecast, no Red Flag Warning was issued.

People who were forced to evacuate the park will be offered tickets to return.