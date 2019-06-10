Comments
ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) – An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was reportedly injured during a deputy-involved shooting in a restaurant in Alhambra Monday evening.
The shooting occurred inside a Jack in the Box at near Fremont Avenue and Valley Boulevard.
According to reports, the deputy was being transported to County + USC Medical Center with a head injury.
California Highway Patrol put out an alert for a suspect in a white Kia on the eastbound 10 Freeway who may have been involved in the shooting.
The deputy was reported to be in critical condition as of Monday evening.
I’m thinking the shooter, in the Kia, didn’t follow the gun laws to get his gun.