CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Alhambra, Jack in the Box, Shooting

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) – An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was reportedly injured during a deputy-involved shooting in a restaurant in Alhambra Monday evening.

The shooting was reported to have occurred inside a Jack in the Box at near Fremont Avenue and Valley Boulevard.

According to reports, the deputy was being transported to County + USC Medical Center.

California Highway Patrol put out an alert for a suspect in a white Kia on the eastbound 10 Freeway who may have been involved in the shooting.

The deputy’s condition was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story. Check Back for updates. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s