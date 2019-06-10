Comments
ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) – An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was reportedly injured during a deputy-involved shooting in a restaurant in Alhambra Monday evening.
The shooting was reported to have occurred inside a Jack in the Box at near Fremont Avenue and Valley Boulevard.
According to reports, the deputy was being transported to County + USC Medical Center.
California Highway Patrol put out an alert for a suspect in a white Kia on the eastbound 10 Freeway who may have been involved in the shooting.
The deputy’s condition was not immediately known.
This is a breaking news story. Check Back for updates.