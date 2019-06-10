



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 6/10 at 8 a.m.

Fire Rips Through North Hollywood Strip Mall, 5 Businesses Damaged

It took dozens of firefighters about three hours to extinguish a massive fire which tore through a strip mall in North Hollywood Monday morning.

Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor To Reopen After Brush Fire Halted At 98 Acres

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor is set to reopen Monday morning after having to evacuate as a brush fire burned right up to the theme parks.

Two More Horses Euthanized At Santa Anita Park This Weekend

Two more race horses were euthanized at Santa Anita Park this weekend outraging an already outraged group of animal activists.

Local Weather

The Southland will warm up Monday with temperatures near triple digits for the valleys and the Inland Empire.