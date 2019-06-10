SIERRA MADRE (CBSLA) — A man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a reported bear attack in Sierra Madre.

Verdugo firefighters responded to the call of a bear attack in the 500 block of Hermosa Avenue just before 2 p.m.

According to Sierra Madre police, the attack happened after a small dog went after a bear cub in the man’s back yard. The homeowner saw a mother bear coming after his dog and tried to protect the animal. Both the man and the dog are expected to be fine.

The mother bear has been tranquilized, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.