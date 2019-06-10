CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Bear Attack, Sierra Madre

SIERRA MADRE (CBSLA) — A man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a reported bear attack in Sierra Madre.

Verdugo firefighters responded to the call of a bear attack in the 500 block of Hermosa Avenue just before 2 p.m.

According to Sierra Madre police, the attack happened after a small dog went after a bear cub in the man’s back yard. The homeowner saw a mother bear coming after his dog and tried to protect the animal. Both the man and the dog are expected to be fine.

The mother bear has been tranquilized, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s