LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – He may be a perennial MVP candidate, but this summer, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has only one thing on his mind: getting a ring.

Donald told CBSLA’s Jim Hill at the team’s Media Day event he’s still “a lot angry” over losing to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII – and he plans on using that as fuel to get better.

“If anything, it just motivated me more, that’s what I want, that’s what I needed, a ring on my finger,” he said. “To be that close, to be there and fall short just pushes you to work a little harder.”

But despite the disappointment of last January, Donald thinks the team is ready to take on the challenge of getting back to the Super Bowl.

“We got the mindset, we know what we need to do, what we wanna do, we got the talent here, we got the coaches,” said Donald. “Going through how we did last year, just the success we had, the ups and the downs, I think it’s gonna make us just that much of a better team.”

The Rams will open the season Sept. 8 at the Carolina Panthers.