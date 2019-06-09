  • KCAL9On Air

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — For more than 40 years, L.A. Pride has been a champion of equality and inclusion for the LGBT community.

Over the weekend, thousands of festival-goers turned out for the three-day event in West Hollywood, including many celebrities, including Megan Trainor, Lisa Vanderpump and Paula Abdul to name a few.

On Sunday, the annual L.A. Pride Parade was expected to kick off at 11 a.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood between Fairfax and Doheny.

For a list of street closures, click here.

