WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — For more than 40 years, L.A. Pride has been a champion of equality and inclusion for the LGBT community.
Over the weekend, thousands of festival-goers turned out for the three-day event in West Hollywood, including many celebrities, including Megan Trainor, Lisa Vanderpump and Paula Abdul to name a few.
On Sunday, the annual L.A. Pride Parade was expected to kick off at 11 a.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood between Fairfax and Doheny.
