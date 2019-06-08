  • KCAL9On Air

EL SALVADOR (CBSLA) – The body of a man from Torrance was found Saturday afternoon after reportedly being killed in a surfing accident in El Salvador the Thursday before, authorities said.

The 35-year-old was surfing at Playa Mizata, a beach in El Salvador known in the surf community.

Reid was reportedly warned not to surf in an area of the beach that was known for having caves and large rocks.

The cave where his body was believed to be in was reportedly inaccessible due to high tide after his accident.

Though his body was located, recovery efforts were still ongoing as of Saturday afternoon.

