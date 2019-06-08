  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Mega Millions, San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – A lucky Mega Millions player in SoCal woke up a lot richer Saturday morning.

A ticket sold at a San Diego liquor store matched all six numbers in Friday night’s $530M Mega Millions jackpot.

If the lucky winner picks the cash option, they will walk away with about $345 million before taxes.

According to the California Lottery, another ticket with five matching numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a gas station in Seal Beach.

That ticket is worth a little more than $1 million.

 

