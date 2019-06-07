san gabriel, deadly, stand-off
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMblack-ish
    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    10:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 10PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly, San Gabriel, Stand-Off


SAN GABRIEL VALLEY (CBSLA) — A San Gabriel neighborhood tonight is still reeling from a deadly stand-off Thursday.

Sheriff’s investigators spent the day searching for explosives amid charred ruins of the home near Saxon Ave. and Brighton St., where an hours-long standoff that included fires, fireworks, rubber bullets, a robotic officer, SWAT and a neighborhood evacuation ended with the suspect declared dead.

RELATED STORY: Flames, Smoke Visible At Home Where Armed Barricade Suspect — Now Dead — Allegedly Shoots Shotgun Toward Traffic

Friday’s investigation meant keeping some neighbors away as the bomb squad did its work.

“It’s very devastating … a young man gone and … the home. It’s very devastating. It’s a sad moment for the neighborhood and a sad moment for the family,” one woman said.

Thursday’s stand-off started with a call to police around noon from a family member of the suspect who said the suspect had a gun. A man identifying himself as the suspect’s cousin spoke to CBS2/KCAL9 Friday.

“We all go through some ups and downs. We all have problems,” he said.

It remains unclear if the suspect was shot by deputies during the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s