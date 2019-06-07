



— A San Gabriel neighborhood tonight is still reeling from a deadly stand-off Thursday.

Sheriff’s investigators spent the day searching for explosives amid charred ruins of the home near Saxon Ave. and Brighton St., where an hours-long standoff that included fires, fireworks, rubber bullets, a robotic officer, SWAT and a neighborhood evacuation ended with the suspect declared dead.

Friday’s investigation meant keeping some neighbors away as the bomb squad did its work.

“It’s very devastating … a young man gone and … the home. It’s very devastating. It’s a sad moment for the neighborhood and a sad moment for the family,” one woman said.

Thursday’s stand-off started with a call to police around noon from a family member of the suspect who said the suspect had a gun. A man identifying himself as the suspect’s cousin spoke to CBS2/KCAL9 Friday.

“We all go through some ups and downs. We all have problems,” he said.

It remains unclear if the suspect was shot by deputies during the incident.