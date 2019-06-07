Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 6/7 at 8 a.m.
Deputies Fatally Shoot Suspect Inside Patrol Vehicle In Inglewood
A suspect who somehow got into the front seat of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s patrol vehicle was fatally shot by deputies in Inglewood.
Armed Suspect Dead Following Terrifying San Gabriel Standoff That Involved Gunfire, Fireworks
Smoke and flames were visible inside a home in San Gabriel where a man allegedly got into an exchange of gunfire with police Thursday afternoon. He was later pronounced dead.
West Hollywood Begins Closing Roads In Preparation For Pride Weekend
The city of West Hollywood has begun closing down roads as it prepares to host the annual Los Angeles Pride event this weekend.
Local Weather
A beautiful weekend ahead with temperatures in the 60s and 70s along the coast and mid-70s for the Los Angeles Basin.