  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 6/7 at 8 a.m.

Deputies Fatally Shoot Suspect Inside Patrol Vehicle In Inglewood
A suspect who somehow got into the front seat of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s patrol vehicle was fatally shot by deputies in Inglewood.

Armed Suspect Dead Following Terrifying San Gabriel Standoff That Involved Gunfire, Fireworks
Smoke and flames were visible inside a home in San Gabriel where a man allegedly got into an exchange of gunfire with police Thursday afternoon. He was later pronounced dead.

West Hollywood Begins Closing Roads In Preparation For Pride Weekend
The city of West Hollywood has begun closing down roads as it prepares to host the annual Los Angeles Pride event this weekend.

Local Weather
A beautiful weekend ahead with temperatures in the 60s and 70s along the coast and mid-70s for the Los Angeles Basin.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s