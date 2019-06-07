Los Angeles, stress, Angelenos, most stressed, poll, study
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles may be known for year-round sunshine, sand and palm trees but its residents are among the most stressed out in the country, according to a new poll.

OnePoll, questioning 3,000 residents from Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Miami and Chicago for Canada Dry Ginger Ale, found that 76 percent of Angelenos say they are at least “somewhat stressed” every day.

If you’re trying to decompress, avoid the Hollywood and Highland Center, Universal Studios, the TCL Chinese Theater, Rodeo Drive and “any casting agency,” according to the study. Those spots ranked among the top five to avoid.

Following L.A. at second and third place were New York City, with 72 percent of residents reporting stress, and Chicago (65 percent), followed by Miami, Dallas and San Francisco.

