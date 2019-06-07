NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a deadly crash in North Hollywood.
LAPD officers were called to the scene at Tujunga Ave. and Oxnard St. shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
