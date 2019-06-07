North Hollywood, crash, deadly, investigation

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a deadly crash in North Hollywood.

LAPD officers were called to the scene at Tujunga Ave. and Oxnard St. shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

