



The 73rd annual Tony Awards will be broadcast from New York City this Sunday, June 9th at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Hosted by James Corden, this year’s show promises to be as spectacular as ever with a laundry list of special appearances and performances guaranteed to get you out of your seat.

One of the awards highest honors every year is “Best Musical.” Here we take a look back at the last ten winners of this prestigious award as we prepare to crown a new winner Sunday night.

In The Heights (2008)

Billy Elliot The Musical (2009)

Memphis (2010)

The Book Of Mormon (2011)

Once (2012)

Kinky Boots (2013)

A Gentleman’s Guide To Love And Murder (2014)

Fun Home (2015)

Hamilton (2016)

Dear Evan Hansen (2017)

The Band’s Visit (2018)

Be sure to tune in Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS to see who will take home “Best Musical” at this year’s ceremony. Check your local listings for more information.