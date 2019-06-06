Filed Under:4-year-old child suspicious death South LA, Los Angeles News, South LA


SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 4-year-old child in South Los Angeles which occurred early Thursday morning.

(CBS2)

At 2:30 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a 911 call regarding a fall with a cardiac arrest in the 1600 block of East 47th Street.

They arrived to find a 4-year-old child injured. The child was transported to a hospital and later died, the fire department said. The victim’s name was not released.

Los Angeles police detectives were called to the scene to investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Police could not immediately confirm the circumstances of the death or if it was believed to be a homicide.

