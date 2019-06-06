  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Playa Vista news


PLAYA VISTA (CBSLA) – Thousands of dollars’ worth of glasses and merchandise was stolen during a break-in at an optometry store in Playa Vista early Thursday morning.

Surveillance photo of the two suspects. (CBS2)

At about 3:20 a.m., two male suspects used a sledge hammer to break the front window at Runway Optometry, located at 12775 Millennium Dr., and get inside.

The men then ransacked the store, leaving shattered glass all over the floor before fleeing.

The owner told CBS2 the suspects made off with most of the merchandise in the store, which sells both prescription glasses and frames and designer sunglasses. The owner also added that there was some blood found on the countertops of the displays.

(CBS2)

A surveillance photo provided by the owner showed one of the men wearing a ski mask, while the other had his face uncovered but was wearing a hat.

Police said the suspects, both described as black men, fled in a compact four-door sedan.

Los Angeles police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s