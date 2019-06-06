



– Thousands of dollars’ worth of glasses and merchandise was stolen during a break-in at an optometry store in Playa Vista early Thursday morning.

At about 3:20 a.m., two male suspects used a sledge hammer to break the front window at Runway Optometry, located at 12775 Millennium Dr., and get inside.

The men then ransacked the store, leaving shattered glass all over the floor before fleeing.

The owner told CBS2 the suspects made off with most of the merchandise in the store, which sells both prescription glasses and frames and designer sunglasses. The owner also added that there was some blood found on the countertops of the displays.

A surveillance photo provided by the owner showed one of the men wearing a ski mask, while the other had his face uncovered but was wearing a hat.

Police said the suspects, both described as black men, fled in a compact four-door sedan.

Los Angeles police are investigating. No arrests have been made.