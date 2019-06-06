Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Terminal 1 at LAX was evacuated early Thursday due to residual problems from a major power outage that lasted for nearly four hours Wednesday night.
Terminal 1, home to Southwest Airlines, was evacuated just before 6 a.m. due to problems with baggage not being properly rescreened. Southwest Airlines had to cancel 18 flights that were scheduled to leave Wednesday night, stranding hundreds of passengers who were trying to catch their flights Thursday morning.
Because of issues with baggage screening, airport officials decided evacuate the terminal.
The power outage hit the airport at about 6:30 p.m., hitting the Southwest and United terminals the hardest. The outage affected