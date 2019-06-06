INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A 14-year-old girl had to be rescued from a chimney in Inglewood after trying to get back in her house, where she locked her keys and possibly left food cooking on the stove.

Neighbors reported hearing screams for help coming from a house in the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, near 110th Street, at about 3:25 p.m.

Firefighters had to break up the brick of the chimney in order to get to the girl. She was freed by 4 p.m. and did not appear to be seriously injured.

Apparently, the girl locked her keys in the house and was panicking that she left something cooking on the stove. Because the home’s windows have bars, she tried to get back in through the chimney – then got stuck about three feet below the roof line, feet first.

She was taken to a hospital to be checked out, but she is expected to fully recover.