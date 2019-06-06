Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A L.A. judge ruled that grand jury transcripts in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle will remain sealed for at least three more weeks.
Superior Court Judge Robert J. Perry Wednesday ordered the documents remain sealed while suspect Eric Holder’s attorney expands her arguments on why the records should be kept private.
Hussle was gunned down March 31 outside of his clothing store, The Marathon Clothing, in the Hyde Park neighborhood, south of Crenshaw.
Holder pleaded not guilty to charges related to the murder May 21.
Under California law, the records should have become public May 31. An attorney for the L.A. Times argued that the transcripts should be unsealed immediately.