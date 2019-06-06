NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — One person was killed and another hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash in North Hollywood, very close to the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

The crash happened on Vineland Avenue at Vanowen Street at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday and left a lengthy field of debris across the street. A heavily damaged red Audi convertible was left at an angle at one end of the crash site, while a white SUV was left on its side after having crashed into at least two parked cars.

The crash may have also involved a motorcyclist, who may be the person who was killed. A helmet was found lying in the street.

One of the vehicles caught fire, but the flames were quickly put out. One person was taken to a hospital, but it’s unclear which vehicle that person was in.

The area was closed for the fatal crash investigation.