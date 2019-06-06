Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 6/6 at 8 a.m.
Terminal 1 At LAX Evacuated Morning After Major Power Outage
Terminal 1 at LAX was evacuated early Thursday due to residual problems from a major power outage that lasted for nearly four hours Wednesday night.
One Dead, Another Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash In North Hollywood
One person was killed and another hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash in North Hollywood, very close to the Hollywood Burbank Airport.
Smash-And-Grab Burglars Steal Thousands In Glasses From Playa Vista Optometry Shop
Thousands of dollars’ worth of glasses and merchandise was stolen during a break-in at an optometry store in Playa Vista early Thursday morning.
Local Weather
A pleasant day with a high of 70 for the beaches, 87 for the Inland Empire.