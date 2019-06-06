LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — They’re supposed to be baggage handlers, not baggage tossers — so one worker at LAX has been tossed off the job after a passenger spotted him tossing luggage out of an Alaska Airlines plane.

The video, shot by CBS2 viewer Raz Davidov, was recorded last month. He says he was a passenger on another flight when he spotted luggage flying out of a plane, some landing on the cart below, others tumbling to the ground.

A spokesperson for Alaska Airlines said the baggage handler was employed by a contractor, and they will make sure he never works on any of their planes again.

The airline also apologized to passengers whose baggage was handled “so recklessly.”