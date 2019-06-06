



– Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting which left three men dead at home in a gated Porter Ranch community back in February .

Los Angeles police held a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce the details of the arrests. The suspect’s names was not immediately released.

The triple-shooting occurred on the afternoon of Feb. 18 at a home in the gated Renaissance community located in the 20300 block of Via Galileo.

A woman who lives at the home was on the second-floor when the shooting occurred and called 911, police said. Officers responded to find three men dead inside from gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified as 39-year-old Gary Davidson, 46-year-old Benny Lopez of Anaheim and 34-year-old Jesus Perez of Perris. Davidson lived at the home, while Lopez and Perez did not.

At the time, detectives said that the killings were likely not random and believed that the suspect or suspects knew the victims. No possible motive has been disclosed.

Residents told CBS2 that the home was known for parties and loud music.

Among those who reside in the gated community is U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman (D-San Fernando Valley).

“Emotionally, it shakes you up a little bit to know that something like this happened blocks away from where you live,” Sherman told CBS2 the night of the shooting.