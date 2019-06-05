



– A parcel tax that would have generated an estimated $500 million a year for the Los Angeles Unified School District was easily defeated in Tuesday night’s special election.

At last count Wednesday morning, Measure EE was losing by a margin of 54.32 to 45.68 percent, far lower than then two-thirds majority required for passage, according to the latest numbers from the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder. All 888 precincts were reporting.

If approved, it would have imposed a levy of 16 cents per square foot of building improvements on properties within the district. On a 1,700-square-foot home, that would have amounted to another $272 of tax per year.

The parcel tax would have remained in effect for 10 years and would have raised an estimated $500 million a year.

A parcel tax is not based on the assessed value of a property, but is generally a flat fee based on square footage. It requires a two-thirds margin for approval.

LAUSD desperately needed the tax to pass in order to cover the increase in costs associated with the latest teachers’ union contract.

In January, LAUSD’s 34,000 teachers went on a 9-day strike, the first such strike in 30 years. It finally came to an end when the district reached a deal with teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), which included a 6 percent pay hike for teachers and an increase in support staff at each school, such as librarians and counselors. The deal also included a reduction in class sizes.

“Ninety-five percent of our money goes to schools,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner told CBS2 Monday. “We’re reducing the administrative side, we’re reducing health care costs. All those things are being done. [Measure EE] is just a referendum on whether we believe in public education.”

UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl and Beutner, who are often at loggerheads politically, presented a unified front on the campaign trail in support of the measure, insisting it is vital for district’s financial future.

The measure was vocally opposed by business interests, led by the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber contended there was no guarantee the money raised by the measure would go toward reducing classroom size or funding nurses and librarians in schools — all while the district has no plan for addressing its “unfunded pension obligations, increasing healthcare costs or cost structure of a large organization with declining student enrollment.”

