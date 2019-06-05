



— Keith Allison is not prepared to give up.

He’s doing everything he can to find two men he says attacked and beat him during a road rage episode last September in Sun Valley.

Months later, he’s still seeking justice. He’s filed a police report and hired lawyers.

He told CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Crystal Cruz now all he needs is the suspects. He’s hoping the public can help.

The incident happened in broad daylight and was captured on two different cameras, one on Keith Allison’s GoPro.

He said it all started when he drove around a man’s car in Sun Valley.

“The car in front of me was a Prius,” Allison says, “and it was driving slow. So I just went around it. And these guys started driving down the center divider yelling at me to f-ing pull over.”

At that point, Allison says he grabbed his GoPro. He had thoughts of recording their reaction.

“I thought it might be a good idea from that point,” he says. “to protect myself.”

Another video, taken by another motorist, shows the three men fighting.

He says he’s posted the videos on social media because police are yet to catch the men and he wants to call attention to the case.

“It’s frustrating because we’ve got nothing. And there’s no excuse. Two fractured ribs, a fractured leg, contusions, scratches. A disfigured thumb. And a busted window all from this incident,” he says. “And I’ve had to pay for all this.”

He wants the two assailants to pay his medical bills, he told Cruz.