Comments
NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – One person was killed when a wrong-way driver traveling at speeds of about 100 miles per hour on the 73 Freeway in Long Beach Wednesday morning caused a three-car pileup.
NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – One person was killed when a wrong-way driver traveling at speeds of about 100 miles per hour on the 73 Freeway in Long Beach Wednesday morning caused a three-car pileup.
California Highway Patrol reports that a Mercedes station wagon was going the wrong way on the northbound 73 Freeway just before 9 a.m. when it slammed into two sedans, a Lexus and a BMW, near Campus Drive.
One person in the BMW was killed, CHP reports. The driver of the Mercedes was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. No one in the Lexus was hurt.
Aerial footage from the scene showed all three cars with significant front end damage and debris strewn across the roadway.
Three lanes of the northbound 73 Freeway were blocked as of 10 a.m.
It’s unclear whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the wreck or what charges the wrong-way driver could face.