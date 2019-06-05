LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Rainn Wilson shared a “chilling” image on his Instagram of what appears to be a noose hanging from a tree outside of his friend’s suburban Los Angeles home.

Wilson, best known for his role as Dwight in “The Office,” said in his caption that the noose was found in the front yard by his friend’s 17-year-old daughter.

“Looks pretty innocent at first, right? But when you learn that he and his sister are African American, the photo turns instantly chilling,” Wilson wrote.

According to Wilson, police initially shook off the situation saying, “What’s the big deal?”

“What’s the big deal? Well, officer, the noose is the symbol of lynching which was used to hang thousands of African Americans, especially by the Klan,” wrote Wilson.

“Granted, this is a pretty lame noose. Might have been made by some local kids or something. Who knows. But the fact is it is as strong a symbol of racial hatred, violence and oppression as a Swastika.”

Wilson did not immediately identify which suburban Los Angeles neighborhood the photo was taken in.