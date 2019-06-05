LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Rainn Wilson shared a “chilling” image on his Instagram of what appears to be a noose hanging from a tree outside of his friend’s suburban Los Angeles home.
Wilson, best known for his role as Dwight in “The Office,” said in his caption that the noose was found in the front yard by his friend’s 17-year-old daughter.
“Looks pretty innocent at first, right? But when you learn that he and his sister are African American, the photo turns instantly chilling,” Wilson wrote.
So my friend Jamey texted me this photo. Looks pretty innocent at first, right? But when you learn that he and his sister are African American, the photo turns instantly chilling. This was hung in a tree in her front yard in suburban Los Angeles, to be found by her seventeen year-old daughter. When the police were called they said, essentially, “what’s the big deal?” Yolanda lost it. What’s the big deal? Well, officer, the noose is the symbol of lynching which was used to hang thousands of African Americans, especially by the Klan. Granted, this is a pretty lame noose. Might have been made by some local kids or something. Who knows. But the fact is it is as strong a symbol of racial hatred, violence and oppression as a Swastika. Many folks are in denial about the extent to which racism exists in our country in 2019. Just ask a Black Person. They will tell you stories. Jamey told me today that last year, while playing golf, he was looking for his ball in the brush and a white guy who wanted to play through called out “Hey, you can hurry up, we don’t have you picking cotton anymore!” Not sure if he was trying to be funny or not but literally Jamey’s great grandfather was an ACTUAL SLAVE on a plantation and was regularly beaten there. That’s not that long ago. Great grandfather. And, perhaps, a relative or two of Jamey’s were lynched. Or saw a lynching. Or heard of a lynching. And now, his niece gets to be reminded of what hate looks like. Right in her own front yard in suburban LA.
Wilson did not immediately identify which suburban Los Angeles neighborhood the photo was taken in.