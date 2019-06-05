LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Travelers were temporarily stuck on airplanes at Los Angeles International Airport after a power surge caused for equipment to be rebooted Wednesday.

A traveler tweed from the plane, “Stuck on a plane here at #LAX due to a terminal wide technical issue that has all the jetways down.”

According to an LAX spokesperson, the power surge occurred around 6:10 p.m.

Generators reportedly came on immediately and the equipment that went out was in the process of being rebooted.

Once the equipment is rebooted, the seven flights affected will be reportedly be purged.