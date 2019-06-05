POMONA (CBSLA) — A man in his 40s is in critical condition Wednesday after being shot nine times in a spray of gunfire that narrowly missed three children playing video games in a Pomona home.

The shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Palomares Street after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responding to the scene found the man conscious, and he was able to describe what happened.

He was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition. It’s not clear if the man was inside or outside the home.

Investigators described the shooting as a spray of gunfire, with bullet casings found all over the street. Bullets also hit a nearby parked car and a wall inside the home’s front room, just above where three children were sitting and playing video games.

Besides the children, there were two other family members inside the house. No one else inside the house was injured.

Police think the shooters were three men armed with handguns, but there are no suspects in custody and no description of the shooter available. It’s not clear if the gunfire originated from a car.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085.