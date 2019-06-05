OXNARD (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a masked gunman who broke into an Oxnard home Tuesday night and robbed an elderly couple who live there.
Just before 6 p.m., the suspect forced his way into a home in the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue, Oxnard police report.
The couple who reside there told officers that the suspect brandished a gun and demanded cash.
After taking some money, he fled. The couple were not injured.
The suspect was described as Hispanic, in his mid-20s, 5-foot-8 and dressed in a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt with white lettering. The hood was pulled over his head and his face was covered with a black mask.
No surveillance images were immediately released. Anyone with information on his identity should call police at 805-385-7600.