LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A high-speed chase into Long Beach ended with a violent crash into an SUV, sending the two people who were inside to the hospital.

The driver wanted for DUI touched off the pursuit in South L.A. at about 12:11 a.m., leading police at high speeds on the freeway. When the driver got off the 710 Freeway into Long Beach, the sedan slammed into a white SUV at the intersection of 6th Street and Long Beach Boulevard.

Firefighters cut the right-side doors off in order to rescue the people inside. Two people from the SUV were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The driver was taken into custody, and his passenger was also taken to a hospital. The driver has not been identified.

Police say the intersection will remain closed throughout the morning for the crash and pursuit investigation and cleanup.