LAGUNA HILLS (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man trimming a tree in Laguna Hills died after being struck by a large branch.
Two residents reported a worker unresponsive in a large eucalyptus tree in the 25000 block of Barents Street at about 4:41 p.m., according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito.
The tree trimmer, who was working for a private service, was working in the 40-foot tree when it appears he was struck by a large limb. He was later pronounced dead and a crane was requested to remove the heavy limb that trapped him.
The tree trimmer’s name was not released.
Firefighters worked for at least an hour, blocking the road in front of a shopping center along Alicia Parkway, to get past heavy tree limbs to reach the man’s body.