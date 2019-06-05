SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – A swarm of ladybugs moving through Sand Diego County was so large it registered on the National Weather Service’s weather radar Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego tweeted out a video of the radar that looked to be showing precipitation but was in fact what they called a ladybug “bloom”.

The large echo showing up on SoCal radar this evening is not precipitation, but actually a cloud of lady bugs termed a "bloom" #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1C0rt0in6z — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 5, 2019

“The large echo showing up on SoCal radar this evening is not precipitation, but actually a cloud of ladybugs termed a ‘bloom,'” the tweet read.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Miguel Miller told KNX that the 80-mile-long and 80-mile-wide blob was heading towards San Diego County from the San Gabriel Mountains.

The ladybugs were reportedly flying between 5,000 and 9,000 feet high according to the Los Angeles Times.