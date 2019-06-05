Comments
ORANGE (CBSLA) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured and two firefighters sustained minor injuries after a motorcycle collided with a fire truck Wednesday afternoon in the city of Orange.
The Orange Police Department responded to reports of a traffic collision involving a motorist and an Orange Fire Department vehicle just after 4:40 p.m.
The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and two firefighters were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Northbound Prospect was closed at Bond and eastbound Collins was closed at Wanda.
California Highway Patrol was handling the investigation.
Any people who witnessed the collision were asked to contact the Orange Police Department or CHP.