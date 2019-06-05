  • KCAL9On Air

Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 6/5 at 8 a.m.

Three Hospitalized After High-Speed Chase Ends With Violent Crash In Long Beach
A high-speed chase into Long Beach ended with a violent crash into an SUV, sending the two people who were inside to the hospital.

Man Hit 9 Times In Pomona Shooting That Barely Missed 3 Children Playing Video Games
A man in his 40s is in critical condition Wednesday after being shot nine times in a spray of gunfire that narrowly missed three children playing video games in a Pomona home.

Sephora To Close Stores For Training Wednesday After Singer SZA Racially Profiled In Calabasas
Cosmetics retailer Sephora says it will close all its stores across the country Wednesday for diversity training after singer SZA says she was racially profiled at the Calabasas location.

Local Weather
Highs near average with temperatures in the 60s and 70s along the coast and mid-to upper-70s in the Los Angeles Basin.

