LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One woman was killed and two others detained in what police say was a drunken crash in the Hyde Park area.

The crash was first reported as a car into a pole at Crenshaw Boulevard and 50th Street at about 12:30 a.m.

Police say they believe the two women who were detained were driving drunk down Crenshaw when they crashed into a parked car. The parked car spun out, landing on the sidewalk, and the woman inside was declared dead at the scene.

She has not been identified.

The suspect car then crashed into a second vehicle and knocked out a utility pole.

The two women were detained, but both were heard denying being the driver of the suspect car.

Crenshaw was closed for several hours for the fatal crash investigation, but has since reopened.