WESTWOOD (CBSLA) – Three people were injured after a car careened into a restaurant during lunch hour near the UCLA campus in Westwood Tuesday.
At 12:04 p.m., a car crashed into Pinches Tacos at 1030 S. Glendon Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No one was trapped as a result of the crash, but three people were transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be serious, the fire department said.
The restaurant suffered no structural issues, LAFD reports.
It’s unclear how many people were in the car when it crashed or what caused it.