SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — A U.S. citizen was killed in a shooting with border agents at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The shooting happened at about 7:40 p.m. Monday and involved several Customs and Border Protection officers, none of whom were injured.

Officials say a white pick-up truck was trying to enter the U.S. from the Mexico side and refused to stop for an inspection. When several agents tried to stop the truck and eventually blocked it with another vehicle, the driver started shooting, then got out and kept firing, according to border patrol officials.

Border agents returned fire, hitting the man. He did not survive his injuries. Authorities say he has been identified and described him as a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, but his name has not been released pending notification of his family.

The shooting shut down the San Ysidro point of entry, but it has since been reopened.