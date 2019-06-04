



– A teacher’s aide at Oxnard Street Elementary School in North Hollywood has been arrested on allegations he sexually abused six young children.

Twenty-seven-year-old Lino Cabrera was taken into custody Wednesday on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and five counts of lewd or lascivious acts upon a child, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office reports.

The victims are all 10 and 11 years old, prosecutors say.

Los Angeles police first launched an investigation on May 16 after several students approached school officials to report they had been inappropriately touched by Cabrera.

At the time, one mother told CBS2 that she received a phone call from Oxnard Street Elementary Principal Kenny Yau informing her that her daughter was one of the students who had made the allegations.

She explained that her daughter and her friends were talking one day when they discovered they had all been inappropriately touched by the same aide.

“It’s a little group of friends,” the mother said. “So one started, ‘Oh, Mr. — touched me here.’ ‘Wait, what? He touched me here too…’ So it got around.”

She said the group then approached school officials with the allegations.

“They got the courage to go as a group to tell the administrators of the school,” the mother said.

Cabrera has been on administrative leave since May 16. He is being jailed on $850,000 bail.

When the investigation first got underway, the L.A. Unified School District provided CBS2 with the following statement:

“Los Angeles Unified is cooperating fully with the Los Angeles Police Department, which is the lead agency in this investigation. We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and remain committed to the safety and well-being of our students.”

Oxnard Street Elementary is a K-5 school located at 10912 Oxnard St.