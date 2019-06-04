



— Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias will be able to avoid criminal charges for allegedly shoving a woman at the Beverly Center if he meets the conditions announced by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Urias, 22, was arrested last month on suspicion domestic violence for allegedly shoving a woman to the ground at a parking lot in the Beverly Center. But the woman later told police it was just a heated argument and she wasn’t hurt.

LA City prosecutors decided not to file misdemeanor charges, but only if Urias meets certain conditions, including appearing at an informal hearing at the City Attorney’s Office to talk things out with the woman and undergoing 52 weeks of counseling.

Prosecutors say they retain the right to charge Urias if he commits another violent attack within the year.

Urias was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, which reinstated him after seven days.