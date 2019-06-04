Comments
WESTCHESTER (CBSLA) – A 30-year-old man was found dead in a fire at a Westchester fourplex early Tuesday morning, less than a mile from Los Angeles International Airport.
The fire was reported at 5:45 a.m. in a vacant two-story fourplex in the 9000 block of South Ramsgate Avenue.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to find a man dead inside the building. He was not identified.
It took crews about 30 minutes to put out the flames.
The cause of the fire and the cause of the man’s death are under investigation.