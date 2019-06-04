



– Authorities have released surveillance video of a woman suspected of being behind the wheel of a car which struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Los Feliz last month before fleeing the scene.

The hit-and-run occurred on May 19 at around 11:25 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.

The victim was struck by a dark-blue Honda Accord while crossing Hollywood Boulevard, just east of Vermont Avenue, police said. The driver sped away without rendering aid.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with severe injuries. The victim’s name and current condition was unclear.

The female driver is described as white, over 30 years old, 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4 and 130 to 140 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes.

A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should call police at 213-833-3713 or 213-833-3746.