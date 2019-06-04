  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Feliz, Los Feliz hit and run


HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Authorities have released surveillance video of a woman suspected of being behind the wheel of a car which struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Los Feliz last month before fleeing the scene.

The hit-and-run occurred on May 19 at around 11:25 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.

(Los Angeles Police Department)

The victim was struck by a dark-blue Honda Accord while crossing Hollywood Boulevard, just east of Vermont Avenue, police said. The driver sped away without rendering aid.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with severe injuries. The victim’s name and current condition was unclear.

The female driver is described as white, over 30 years old, 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4 and 130 to 140 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes.

A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should call police at 213-833-3713 or 213-833-3746.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s