COMMERCE (CBSLA) — A big rig crashed into the center divider on the southbound 5 Freeway in Commerce Tuesday, snarling traffic for hours during the morning commute.
The truck hit the center divider just north of Garfield Avenue at about 5:15 a.m., leaving the truck’s trailer on its side. The driver had to be extricated from the cab, and he was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The trailer’s cargo was not known.
A SigAlert was issued for three left lanes, leaving only one right lane open to traffic, until further notice. Traffic was backed up for miles, all the way back to Boyle Heights.