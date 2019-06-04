Big Rig Hits 5 Freeway Center Divider, Overturns In Commerce The truck hit the center divider just north of Garfield Avenue at about 5:15 a.m., leaving the truck’s trailer on its side. The driver had to be extricated from the cab, and he was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

U.S. Citizen Killed After Opening Fire On Border Patrol Agents At San Ysidro CrossingOfficials say a white pick-up truck was trying to enter the U.S. from the Mexico side and refused to stop for an inspection. When several agents tried to stop the truck and eventually blocked it with another vehicle, the driver got out and started shooting, according to border patrol officials.