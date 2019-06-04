  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:5 Freeway, Big Rig Crash, Commerce, Commerce News

COMMERCE (CBSLA) — A big rig crashed into the center divider on the southbound 5 Freeway in Commerce Tuesday, snarling traffic for hours during the morning commute.

The truck hit the center divider just north of Garfield Avenue at about 5:15 a.m., leaving the truck’s trailer on its side. The driver had to be extricated from the cab, and he was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The trailer’s cargo was not known.

A SigAlert was issued for three left lanes, leaving only one right lane open to traffic, until further notice. Traffic was backed up for miles, all the way back to Boyle Heights.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s