Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 6/4 at 8 a.m.

Woman Killed, 2 Others Detained In Hyde Park Crash
One woman was killed and two others detained in what police say was a drunken crash in the Hyde Park area.

Search On For Gunman In Del Amo Mall Shooting
A shooting Monday at the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance left one person wounded and prompted a massive police response and the lockdown of a nearby school.

LA County Voters Tuesday To Decide Whether To Pass Parcel Tax To Fund LAUSD
Voters Tuesday will decide whether to approve a new property tax to help pay for raises for Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and hire more support staff like nurses and counselors.

Local Weather
Temperatures will be in the 60s for the beaches, 70s for the Los Angeles Basin and and 80s for the valleys.

