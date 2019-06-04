Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 6/4 at 5 p.m.

LA County Voters Tuesday To Decide Whether To Pass Parcel Tax To Fund LAUSD
Voters Tuesday will decide whether to approve a new property tax to help pay for raises for Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and hire more support staff like nurses and counselors.

Truck Driver Injured In Carson Oil Refinery Explosion, Blaze
A truck driver was hurt when a fire broke out at an oil refinery storage facility in Carson Monday morning.

Local Weather
Temperatures in the upper 60s along the coast and mostly 70s in the Los Angeles Basin.

