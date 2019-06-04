Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – That’s one way to beat traffic.
A lone bicyclist was captured on social media riding along the 101 Freeway near Highland Avenue in Hollywood.
The rider was apparently headed southbound in the number 3 lane in the undated video, which was posted Tuesday. He also did not appear to be wearing a helmet as required by law.
While definitely an unusual sight, biking on the freeway isn’t entirely illegal in the state of California – roughly a quarter of the state’s 4,000 miles of freeways is open to cyclists, though primarily in rural areas.