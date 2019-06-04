



– The Beverly Hills City Council gave final approval on a measure banning the sale of tobacco products in the city on Tuesday.

The move makes the glamorous California city the first in the nation to enact such a ban.

According to the new law, sales of tobacco products will be prohibited starting Jan. 1, 2021.

Three existing high-end cigar lounges are said to remain in the city.

A first reading of the ordinance and a formal council vote took place on May 21, but a final vote on June 4 made the decision final.

Beverly Hills already forbids smoking in some locations and has banned sales of flavored tobacco.

The law does not ban people from smoking in the city, but there are existing city regulations that restrict smoking in some public areas of Beverly Hills.